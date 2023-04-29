Anthony Richardson’s 13-year-old brother needs to consider a career in voiceover

It remains to be seen if Anthony Richardson is ready for the big stage, but we know the quarterback’s younger brother certainly is.

Richardson and his family were interviewed by NFL Network after the former Florida star was selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts. Fans were absolutely floored when they heard Anthony’s 13-year-old brother Corey speak. The youngster sounded like he is ready to sign a multimillion-dollar voiceover deal today.

Anthony Richardson’s brother is 13 going on 30 pic.twitter.com/32rnLYXBsn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 28, 2023

How can a 13-year-old sound like that? Somebody check that kid’s birth certificate.

Even if Corey does not grow up to be an NFL player like his brother, he seems like a shoe-in for a sports broadcasting gig if he wants it. Either that, or he could probably go full Morgan Freeman and narrate any documentary he pleases. That is what we call a golden voice.