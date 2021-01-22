Antonio Brown to miss Packers game with knee injury

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are set to to battle in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be short one wide receiver.

The Bucs announced on Friday that Antonio Brown will not play against the Green Bay Packers.

Brown sat out the second half of last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints because of a knee injury. While it is not believed to be serious, it was enough to keep the seven-time Pro Bowler out of practice all week, and now he will be sidelined for Sunday’s game.

Brown has three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in two postseason games this year. He caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season.

Snow is in the forecast for Green Bay on Sunday, so both teams may have to lean on their running games.