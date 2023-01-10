Could Arizona Cardinals hire next head coach from within?

The Arizona Cardinals need a new head coach after letting go of Kliff Kingsbury this week. They might not end up going too far to find their next coach.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported this week that the Cardinals are expected to give defensive coordinator Vance Joseph a long look as a head coach candidate. Rapoport added that Joseph is well respected within the organization.

Joseph, 50, has experience as an NFL head coach. He coached the Denver Broncos in 2017 and 2018 but was fired after going 11-21.

Joseph was hired as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator on Kingsbury’s staff in 2019. He has five years of experience as an NFL defensive coordinator.

The Cardinals were No. 31 in the NFL in points allowed per game during the regular season. But they were No. 11 in both points and yards allowed last season when they made the playoffs. They ranked 12th in points allowed and 13th in yards allowed in 2020.