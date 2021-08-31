Asante Samuel takes shot at ‘just another coach’ Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick is widely considered to be one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but Asante Samuel is among the few who are not impressed with the future Hall of Famer. The former cornerback made that clear once again after the New England Patriots released Cam Newton.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick described Belichick as “cold blooded” following the coach’s decision to cut Newton on Tuesday. Samuel agreed, but he added some commentary of his own. The four-time Pro Bowler said he feels Belichick would be “just another coach” if he never had Tom Brady.

Cold blooded is a understatement! But without Brady he is just another coach in my opinion https://t.co/FvNocsC2UF — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) August 31, 2021

Samuel then said he believes Mac Jones will succeed in the NFL as long as the Patriots put the right players around him.

I think Mac Jones will do great. Drafting good players to put around him will be the question — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) August 31, 2021

So let’s get this straight — Brady deserves all the credit for the six Super Bowls he and Belichick won together. However, if Jones struggles, that will be the coach’s fault for not putting the right pieces around him?

Samuel, who played for the Patriots from 2003-2007, is obviously biased against Belichick. He claimed last year that Belichick did not like the way Samuel played the cornerback position but then began teaching the position the same way after Samuel left. He was also critical of the culture in New England after Brady left the team.

We highly doubt Belichick would be “just another coach” without Brady, but it doesn’t matter. Both were equally responsible for building a dynasty with the Patriots. A quarterback can’t win multiple Super Bowls without a great coach, and vice versa.