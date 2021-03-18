Attorney claims he has six lawsuits against Deshaun Watson to be filed

The sexual assault lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson on Tuesday may just be the start of further legal issues for the quarterback.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who shared on Tuesday that he had filed a suit against the Houston Texans quarterback, says he has more suits coming.

In an initial post on social media Wednesday, Buzbee said he was filing the second of four cases “on behalf of women against Deshaun Watson.” Several hours later, Buzbee said he had filed the third of now six cases against Watson.

“Our staff has received numerous calls. We screen each one, and I personally talk with and screen any individual on whose behalf we file,” Buzbee said.

The accusations and lawsuits come amid what has been a contentious offseason between Watson and the Texans. Watson is seeking a trade from the team and reportedly is willing to miss games. The Texans have been adamant that they will not trade Watson.

You can read the details of the first lawsuit here.