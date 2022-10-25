Bailey Zappe reveals he was named after TV character

Bailey Zappe is the hottest thing in New England, and the Patriots quarterback recently revealed the origins for his first name.

Zappe started in Weeks 5 and 6 for New England and led the team to victory. He also entered “Monday Night Football” in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears after Mac Jones failed to deliver in the first three possessions.

Zappe immediately led two touchdown drives, much to the delight of his teammates and the fans.

While Zappe was playing and doing well, ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman shared the story of how Zappe got his name. The rookie out of Western Kentucky recounted the story he told WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” last week.

Zappe got his name because his mother was a fan of the TV show “Party of Five.” One of the main characters on the show was Bailey, who was played by actor Scott Wolf.

“His mom was pregnant watching Party of Five. Liked the character Bailey. It’s not a family name; it’s a TV name,” Buck shared.

Zappe told WEEI that he thinks his mom had a crush on Wolf. He also said he hasn’t seen the show, which aired on FOX for six seasons from 1994-2000.

Zappe might want to check out the show when he has some time over the offseason and find out about the character who played Bailey’s girlfriend.