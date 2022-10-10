 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 10, 2022

Extent of Baker Mayfield’s ankle injury revealed

October 10, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Baker Mayfield warming up

Aug 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers will have a new head coach in Week 6 after they fired Matt Rhule, and there will likely be a new quarterback under center as well.

Baker Mayfield suffered an ankle injury during Carolina’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. X-rays came back negative, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI revealed Mayfield has a high ankle sprain.

That is the same injury that Mac Jones suffered in Week 2, and the New England Patriots quarterback has missed two games. The chances of Mayfield suiting up against the Los Angeles Rams next weekend are very slim.

Sam Darnold has been dealing with an ankle injury of his own and still has not been taken off injured reserve. That means PJ Walker is in line to start for the Panthers against the Rams.

Mayfield was on the verge of losing his starting job even if he did not get hurt on Sunday. The former first overall pick has struggled this season, completing just 54.9 percent of his passes for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in five games. Depending on how things shake out for the Panthers in the next few weeks, it is possible we may not see Mayfield again this season.

Article Tags

Baker MayfieldCarolina Panthers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus