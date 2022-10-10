Extent of Baker Mayfield’s ankle injury revealed

The Carolina Panthers will have a new head coach in Week 6 after they fired Matt Rhule, and there will likely be a new quarterback under center as well.

Baker Mayfield suffered an ankle injury during Carolina’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. X-rays came back negative, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI revealed Mayfield has a high ankle sprain.

#Panthers QB Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s game, sources say. That means he’ll miss time, but how much will be determined by more tests and opinions. PJ Walker in line to start at QB this week vs. the #Rams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

That is the same injury that Mac Jones suffered in Week 2, and the New England Patriots quarterback has missed two games. The chances of Mayfield suiting up against the Los Angeles Rams next weekend are very slim.

Sam Darnold has been dealing with an ankle injury of his own and still has not been taken off injured reserve. That means PJ Walker is in line to start for the Panthers against the Rams.

Mayfield was on the verge of losing his starting job even if he did not get hurt on Sunday. The former first overall pick has struggled this season, completing just 54.9 percent of his passes for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in five games. Depending on how things shake out for the Panthers in the next few weeks, it is possible we may not see Mayfield again this season.