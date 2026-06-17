Baker Mayfield delivers an emphatic response to Buccaneers’ concern

Baker Mayfield doesn’t think he should change his approach amid concerns from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about his safety on the field.

Following a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday, noting the Buccaneers’ concern that the quarterback might be neglecting his health on the field, Mayfield was asked about it by a reporter on Tuesday.

“I’ve started every single game last year — for the three years. So I don’t know if that should ever be a question,” Mayfield responded, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

This ties into Mayfield’s contract situation with the Buccaneers, who definitely want him to be healthy amid a potential contract extension.

He is entering the final season of his current 3-year, $100 million deal, which he signed in 2024. The former Heisman Trophy winner has a base salary of $10 million and a cap number of $39.975 million in 2026.

Having led Tampa Bay to two titles in the NFC South Division, Mayfield has the right to feel that he deserves a massive extension from the Buccaneers, who originally signed him to just a 1-year, $4 million contract in 2023.

In three seasons thus far with the Buccaneers, the 31-year-old Mayfield has passed for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns against 37 interceptions in 51 starts.