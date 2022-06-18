 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, June 18, 2022

Former LB has interesting preference in Tom Brady-Peyton Manning debate

June 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Peyton Manning in a suit

Dec 15, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Former Denver Broncos player Peyton Manning before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

No defense would want to face prime Tom Brady or Peyton Manning, but an interesting question is which of the two a defense would fear more.

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Bart Scott revealed his choice on Thursday’s edition of ESPN Radio’s “Bart & Hahn.” Scott said he would rather face Brady, as Manning’s constant changes at the line of scrimmage give Scott “a different set of anxiety.”

“I’d much rather go against Tom Brady every day of the week than go against Peyton Manning. I believe that’s how everybody feels,” Scott said. “Peyton Manning gives you a different set of anxiety. With Tom Brady, it was more about Bill Belichick, the entire team, the execution, them having the gameplan. Peyton Manning literally, ‘yellow’ meant something in the first quarter, it means something totally different in the second quarter. … You feel like you got to go take an SAT test.”

Manning’s audibles and on-the-fly changes were the stuff of legend during his playing career. Other teams tried to decode his cadences and hand signals, but few ever succeeded consistently. Based on Scott’s explanation, it’s easy to see why Manning’s efforts consistently worked so well.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus