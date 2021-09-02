Baylor basketball player Mark Vital lands spot on Seahawks practice squad

Mark Vital is going from a national championship in basketball to a spot in the NFL.

Vital, a starting guard for Baylor’s championship basketball team last season, is joining the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Vital is being classed as a tight end.

Mark Vital, the Baylor guard, projects as a 6-foot-5, 250 TE in the NFL and lands on Seattle’s practice squad. An intriguing situation to track. https://t.co/eT6mTxGiZD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2021

It’s certainly not the first time someone has gone from college basketball to the NFL. Antonio Gates is the most prominent example, having gone from a basketball player at Kent State to one of the best tight ends of his generation. There are others who didn’t give it a shot, but some believe probably could have succeeded.

Vital averaged 5.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game for the champion Bears last season. He contributed six points, 11 rebounds, and two steals in the championship game against Gonzaga.