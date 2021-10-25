Bears coaches made Justin Fields look bad with big mistake

Justin Fields has struggled since taking over as starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears. Much of that is due to him not adapting well to the NFL. But at least one of his errors Sunday doesn’t sound like it was his fault.

Fields threw an interception off a quick snap in Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It looked like Fields was trying to take advantage of the Tampa Bay defense not being set, but the ploy didn’t work when the protection broke down.

Justin Fields gives Dee Delaney his first career INT. Hit him right between the numbers.pic.twitter.com/ElvRLosrhE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

The throw looks desperate and forced, and there’s a reason for that. Fields was inaccurately told that the Buccaneers had 12 players on the field, and was taking advantage of what he thought was a free play.

On the first INT, Justin Fields quick snapped the ball because they told him in his headset the Bucs had 12 players on the field. He thought it was a free play. Second week in a row that has happened. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 24, 2021

That mistake is on the coaches for giving Fields inaccurate information. The fact that this isn’t the first time does not speak well of Matt Nagy’s staff.

The Bears offense has been so bad this year it’s been criticized by some opponents. No wonder Nagy’s seat seems to be getting hotter with each passing week.