Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft but it’s entirely possible they don’t make that pick.

The Bears seem committed to quarterback Justin Fields long-term, which creates an interesting opportunity for them come April. They could stay at No. 1 overall and take whoever their heart desires, or they could trade back and acquire additional picks while still landing their desired target.

But general manager Ryan Poles may take things a step further.

Heavy.com’s Matt Lombardo reports that Poles and the Bears may look to trade back twice in the first round, especially if they can create the illusion that they’re willing to select a quarterback with their pick.

That might be a hard sell now that this report has emerged but it may not stop some quarterback-needy teams from trying to move up anyway.

“There are a lot of variables when it comes moving out of the top spot,” an NFC Personnel Director told Heavy. “Especially thinking about how far you’d be willing to trade back, and how many teams are interested in moving up.”

Lombardo also reports that Poles believes he can move down twice and still potentially land the top prospect on their draft board. That narrows the range of movement and likely eliminates the Bears from swapping picks with teams in the teens and 20s.

Ideal trade partners include the Houston Texans (No. 2), Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) and Seattle Seahawks (No. 5).