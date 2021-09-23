Bears fans have great way of showing appreciation for Andy Dalton

Chicago Bears fans are excited to get their first real look at rookie Justin Fields, but that does not mean they want to kick veteran quarterback Andy Dalton while he is down.

Dalton will miss Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after he suffered a knee injury in Week 3. Fields will make his first NFL start as a result. After head coach Matt Nagy made the news official on Wednesday, a group of Bears fans started a movement on Reddit to encourage donations to Dalton’s official charity.

“Let’s Donate $14 each to thank Andy for giving us his all!” the original Reddit post said.

The call was answered. Dalton’s wife Jordan told Daniel Greenberg that she and Andy have been overwhelmed by the donations.

Chicago Bears fans have been donating all day to the charity of Andy Dalton to show appreciation for the job he has done so far in Chicago. Just talked to Andy's wife who tells me that the donations have brought tears to her eyes. "Truly Andy and I are humbled!" — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 23, 2021

Bears fans have been clamoring for months for the team to start Fields. The majority of them are thrilled that they get to see the rookie make his first NFL start on Sunday, but you have to give them credit for trying to keep it classy in the wake of Dalton’s knee injury.

This isn’t the first time fans have flooded Dalton’s charity with donations. Though, the previous coordinated effort came amid much different circumstances.