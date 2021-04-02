Bears GM hints at lessons learned from Mitchell Trubisky selection

The Chicago Bears are still trying to recover from their ill-fated selection of Mitchell Trubisky second overall in 2017, and it seems like they’re trying to learn their lesson from that fiasco.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace, who was responsible for the Trubisky pick, suggested Friday that the organization is evaluating quarterbacks differently now than they did in 2017. Pace also added that the team’s coaching staff has a more involved role in the selection.

Bears GM Ryan Pace said that he's evaluating QBs in the draft differently. He didn't fully elaborate but part of that is learning from the Mitch Trubisky selection. He did highlight that there is direct involvement with the coaches, particularly Matt Nagy. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) April 2, 2021

The Bears hold the No. 20 pick, meaning they won’t be landing one of the top quarterbacks on the board unless they manage to trade up.

Whether the Bears go quarterback or not, it’s hard to do worse than they did in 2017. At that time, the coach barely had any involvement in the pick, and some of the moves around the selection were downright panicky. If Pace isn’t smarter about things this time, he might not get to make another selection.