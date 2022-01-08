Bears legend got insultingly low offer from team to return post-retirement

The Chicago Bears did not exactly do a good job of making one of their franchise legends feel appreciated.

Retired NFL center Olin Kreutz spoke this week on 670 The Score’s “Parkins & Spiegel” and was asked if he would be open to taking a post-retirement job with the Bears. Kreutz responded by telling the story of the insultingly low offer he got from the team to return as a consultant in 2018.

“I’d ask them if they’re talking about for free,” said Kreutz. “Are you talking about for free? ‘Cause the last time they offered me a job, they offered me $15 an hour. That wasn’t enough. I wouldn’t come in there and help them work because nothing is for free.

“I wouldn’t make that up,” Kreutz added when pressed on the matter. “Yes they did. That’s the way they do business. Those are the things that have to change … [Ex-Bears offensive line coach] Harry Heistand came in … Harry wanted me to come in there and help with the offensive line development, help coach the offensive line. I would only be there player hours with my understanding. They offered me $15 an hour to come in there as, like, an independent contractor. That is exactly what they did … [This was] 2018.”

For context, minimum wage in Illinois was $8.25 an hour in 2018, per the state’s official website. Their minimum wage is now $12 an hour as of Jan. 1.

Kreutz, now 44, had a standout career with the Bears from 1998 to 2010. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Kreutz was also a four-time winner of the Brian Piccolo Award (a Bears-specific award given to players who best exemplify “the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor” of the late Brian Piccolo) and was named one of the 100 greatest Bears of all-time in 2019.

While Kreutz made over $40 million during his NFL career, an offer of $15 an hour is certainly no way to treat a franchise great. Unfortunately though, as Kreutz hinted at, this has been pretty on-brand for the Bears organization over the years.

Photo: Dec 26, 2010; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz (57) during pre game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports