Matt Eberflus had baffling take on Bears’ last-minute meltdown vs. Lions

November 28, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Bears coach Matt Eberflus at a press conference

Matt Eberflus sounded like he was in denial Thursday about the Chicago Bears suffering a massive meltdown on Thanksgiving.

The Bears coach got heavily criticized for his clock management (or lack thereof) in his team’s heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Chicago trailed 23-20 and still had a timeout left when quarterback Caleb Williams took a sack with just over 30 seconds left in the contest.

Chicago seemed to have more than enough time to attempt one more pass before settling for a potential game-tying field goal. But the Bears’ offense could not get things set in time and used up the entire clock on what ended up being their final play.

When asked about the late-game mismanagement, Eberflus said he was disappointed for his squad. But he also somehow claimed that the Bears handled things “the right way.”

“I like what we did there,” said Eberflus. “To me, I think we handled it the right way. … It didn’t work out the way we wanted to.”

Several Bears fans weren’t exactly in agreement with Eberflus. Many claimed they would be thankful if Bears GM Ryan Poles fired Eberflus on Thanksgiving for the mental mistake.

Fans weren’t the only ones lambasting Eberflus on social media. Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson sounded downright disgusted about what he had witnessed from the Bears.

