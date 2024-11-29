Matt Eberflus had baffling take on Bears’ last-minute meltdown vs. Lions

Matt Eberflus sounded like he was in denial Thursday about the Chicago Bears suffering a massive meltdown on Thanksgiving.

The Bears coach got heavily criticized for his clock management (or lack thereof) in his team’s heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Chicago trailed 23-20 and still had a timeout left when quarterback Caleb Williams took a sack with just over 30 seconds left in the contest.

Chicago seemed to have more than enough time to attempt one more pass before settling for a potential game-tying field goal. But the Bears’ offense could not get things set in time and used up the entire clock on what ended up being their final play.

When asked about the late-game mismanagement, Eberflus said he was disappointed for his squad. But he also somehow claimed that the Bears handled things “the right way.”

“I like what we did there,” said Eberflus. “To me, I think we handled it the right way. … It didn’t work out the way we wanted to.”

#Bears HC Matt Eberflus said that HE HANDLED THE CLOCK PERFECTLY TO END THE GANE. This guy has something missing.#NFLTwitter #NFLpic.twitter.com/HNi4X6kPVP — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) November 28, 2024

Several Bears fans weren’t exactly in agreement with Eberflus. Many claimed they would be thankful if Bears GM Ryan Poles fired Eberflus on Thanksgiving for the mental mistake.

Fire Eberflus after the game. Do it in front of the entire team. Ruin his Thanksgiving. Tell him to call his family to tell them. Make him do it on speaker phone. It’s what he deserves. — Ross Pins (@chisportsross) November 28, 2024

Poles should fire Eberflus on Thanksgiving. Bears fans would be very grateful. — Migs (@Mig708) November 28, 2024

Fire Matt Eberflus. Give everyone something to be grateful for on Thanksgiving — Austin Zimmerman (@zimmerman123az) November 28, 2024

Fans weren’t the only ones lambasting Eberflus on social media. Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson sounded downright disgusted about what he had witnessed from the Bears.