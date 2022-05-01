Bears release Super Bowl-winning quarterback

The Chicago Bears are doing one of their players a favor.

Chicago on Saturday agreed to release Nick Foles at the veteran quarterback’s request. Foles’ agent shared the news and praised Bears general manager Ryan Poles for the classy move.

The #Bears have agreed to release QB Nick Foles, his agent Justin Schulman confirmed. The team’s new regime decided to allow Foles to find his next home rather than continue to search for a trade partner. “Ryan Poles did the classy thing and Nick appreciates it,” Schulman said. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 1, 2022

The Bears attempted to trade Foles, who is in the final year of a 3-year, $24 million deal. They found no takers and will have to take the $7.6 million cap hit.

The 33-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Bears. He played in one game last season and nine the year before.

Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win during the 2017 season with an incredible postseason run. He hasn’t been able to recapture the magic too well since then and is likely to serve as a backup from here on out.