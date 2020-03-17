pixel 1
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Bears sign Robert Quinn, release former first-round pick Leonard Floyd

March 17, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The Chicago Bears have made some major changes to their defensive front, and one of them involves signing one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL.

The Bears have agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn.

With Quinn now in the mix, the Bears are planning to release former first round pick Leonard Floyd.

Quinn had 11.5 sacks for the Cowboys last season after they acquired him in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. He has 26.5 sacks over the past three years.

The Bears used the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft on Floyd, and he has ultimately been a disappointment. Quinn will be an upgrade for Chicago in the pass-rushing department, albeit a more expensive one.


