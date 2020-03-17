Bears sign Robert Quinn, release former first-round pick Leonard Floyd

The Chicago Bears have made some major changes to their defensive front, and one of them involves signing one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL.

The Bears have agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn.

The #Bears are signing pass-rusher Robert Quinn to a 5-year, $70 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed, agent Sean Kiernan from @SelectSports tells me and @TomPelissero. A new home for the former #Cowboys star after a huge year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

With Quinn now in the mix, the Bears are planning to release former first round pick Leonard Floyd.

Leonard Floyd being released prevents the Bears from fully guaranteeing the fifth-year option that previously was exercised. https://t.co/yTC5dHmjAU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Quinn had 11.5 sacks for the Cowboys last season after they acquired him in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. He has 26.5 sacks over the past three years.

The Bears used the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft on Floyd, and he has ultimately been a disappointment. Quinn will be an upgrade for Chicago in the pass-rushing department, albeit a more expensive one.