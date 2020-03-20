Ben Roethlisberger has a huge beard that is totally out of control

Ben Roethlisberger shared a nice video message via the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night, but there was one thing that stood out: his beard.

The Steelers quarterback looks like he’s been abandoned on an island for a year and is growing his “Castaway” beard.

Massive beard aside, that was a nice message from the quarterback. He preached social distancing, thanked first responders and those working on the front lines, and shared what he and his family are doing to pass the time. Most importantly, he did what he could to help people stay positive during a rough time for the country.

Thank you for the encouraging words, Big Ben, and when this is over, you might want to visit a barber.