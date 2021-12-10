Ben Roethlisberger appeared to have message for Mike Tomlin after sack

The Pittsburgh Steelers endured a frustrating first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Ben Roethlisberger even appeared to have some words for Mike Tomlin while the team struggled.

Pittsburgh went into halftime trailing Minnesota 23-0. Roethlisberger was 8/11 for 68 yards, but that doesn’t tell the story about the Steelers QB. Big Ben was sacked four times and knocked down five times on 13 dropbacks.

Late in the second quarter with his team down 23-0, Roethlisberger was sacked for a loss of nine yards on a 3rd-and-11 play.

As he came off the field to make way for the punt team, Roethlisberger appeared to have a message for Tomlin.

Roethlisberger’s frustration was understandable. His Steelers were getting beat in every way possible, and he kept getting hit and sacked.

The Steelers got a big win over the Ravens on Sunday night to improve to 6-5-1, but they did not look like a playoff team on Thursday.