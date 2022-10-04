Ben Roethlisberger shares text exchange he had with Kenny Pickett

Ben Roethlisberger infamously refused to provide Mason Rudolph with much help when the two were teammates toward the end of Big Ben’s career, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has apparently been in communication with the team’s newest starting quarterback.

During the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast, Roethlisberger spoke about Pittsburgh’s current QB situation and said he was “really surprised” when head coach Mike Tomlin benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of Kenny Pickett on Sunday. Roethlisberger said Pickett sent him a text message after the game talking about the rookie’s first ever NFL pass, which resulted in an interception.

“It energized the defense, the fans, the offense. Minkah (Fitzpatrick) gets a pick and then (Pickett) throws an interception on his first pass in the NFL,” Roethlisberger said, as transcribed by Bob Quinn of Steeler Nation. “Someone just corrected me; I thought I threw an interception on my first NFL pass, it was actually the second. I did tell Kenny, ‘I did it too, you’ll be just fine.’ He rushes for two touchdowns, and I think he is beating himself up. He texted me, ‘I’ve got to throw that one away.’ It’s going to be interesting, but I don’t think they can go back (to Trubisky).”

They are not going back to Trubisky, at least in Week 5. Tomlin announced on Tuesday that Pickett will start against the Buffalo Bills.

Roethlisberger also defended Trubisky and was critical of some of the Steelers’ play-calling. He called the offense “stagnant” and noted that Trubisky was one Diontae Johnson near-touchdown catch away from probably keeping his job for at least another week. Though, Big Ben did concede that going to a new quarterback gives a team a “spark,” which is exactly what Tomlin said he was trying to do.

Though he may not have been thrilled with the way his time in Pittsburgh ended, Roethlisberger seems like he wants to remain involved with the Steelers in retirement.