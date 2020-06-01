5 best remaining NFL free agents

June is here and NFL free agency was already a few months ago, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any good players available to NFL teams looking for late offseason upgrades. Multiple Pro Bowlers are still available as free agents, whether they were cut for cap reasons or simply haven’t found the right fit or contract for their liking. Plenty of other players remain unsigned as well.

Here are the five best players still available on the NFL free agent market.

5. Larry Warford, OG

A three-time Pro Bowler, the Saints made Warford a cap casualty earlier this month after drafting Cesar Ruiz in the first round. The guard has an impressive pedigree and has been excellent at protecting Drew Brees in his three years in New Orleans. Only 28, Warford is in his prime, and could slot in as a starting guard for a lot of NFL teams. He should have little trouble finding a job ahead of training camp, but for now, he’s taking his time.

4. Logan Ryan, CB

The 29-year-old was a huge part of the Titans’ secondary in 2019, and it was his interception that sealed Tennessee’s road playoff win at New England. He’s been linked with the Jets, but nothing seems imminent. An experienced veteran who has been a starter for nearly his entire career, Ryan can face top receivers and would upgrade any weak cornerback group. He’s a trustworthy starter and great value at this point of the offseason.

3. Cam Newton, QB

Newton’s health is the biggest question about him. When he’s been on the field, he’s produced. It was, after all, four short years ago that he was the league MVP and one of the most electrifying players in the sport. Newton is struggling to find a home due to a lack of available starting jobs, and may ultimately have to settle for being a backup. He’d be a very good one, though, and would be entirely capable of taking over as a starter somewhere.

2. Jason Peters, OT

Peters turned 38 in January, but he’s still ready to play and will probably get the chance. The stalwart tackle is a nine-time Pro Bowler, making it as recently as 2016 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s been able to stay mostly healthy, playing in 13 games last season. Peters is nearing the end of the line, but he’s still capable of playing tackle at a high level and is understandably drawing interest from around the league.

1. Jadeveon Clowney, DE

Clowney is coming off a disappointing season numbers-wise, but he’s still capable of wrecking opposing offenses. He had only 3 sacks in 2019, but had 9 and 9.5 in the two preceding seasons. The three-time Pro Bowler has been slow to drop his demands, and will likely have to find a new home as a result. Clowney may be waiting some time for an offer he likes, but whatever team that gets him will be landing a player who’s capable of causing major havoc in the backfield.