Bill Belichick has idea for NFL, college rules

Bill Belichick has a better understanding of NFL rules than arguably any head coach in the history of the game, and he wants to see those rules align more with the collegiate level.

Belichick pointed out this week that there are over 60 differences in the rules between the NFL and college football. He believes that’s confusing for more than just the players, and the New England Patriots coach wants to see it change.

Belichick says there are over 60 differences between college and the NFL football rulebook. Says he thinks that's confusing for players, coaches, and fans. Wants the rules to align between the two levels. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 28, 2020

There are some significant differences between the college and NFL rules. One of the most notable is pass interference, which is only a 15-yard penalty in college but a spot foul in the NFL. A player also only needs one foot in bounds to complete a coach in college but two in the NFL. There are many others, as Belichick said, and some of them probably could change.

Belichick obviously has a reputation for bending the rules, but he also gets a charge out of exploiting them. If young players have a better understanding of those rules when they join New England’s system, that might make Belichick’s job a little easier.