Bill Belichick still won’t name Mac Jones starting QB

The New England Patriots are hoping for a big third-year leap from Mac Jones, but the quarterback may first need to secure a starting job before he can showcase his growth.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked on Tuesday if the team’s quarterback job is open for competition during training camp. He essentially said that it is.

“Everybody’s out here competing, all 80 guys. That’s what we’re all here for,” Belichick said. “Everybody’s out here competing. That’s what everybody’s doing.”

Belichick was then asked about his relationship with Jones. He said he believes he has a good relationship with “every player.” You can see the exchange below:

Bill Belichick: "Everybody's out here competing" Interesting exchange about the #Patriots quarterback (maybe) competition pic.twitter.com/mGQGkYYzNC — Chives (@jarrett_daveler) August 1, 2023

It would be an absolute shock if Jones does not open the season as New England’s starter. With the exception of Tom Brady, Belichick has almost always refused to name starters while speaking with the media.

Bailey Zappe got some significant playing time for the Patriots last season after Jones and Brian Hoyer suffered injuries early in the year. Zappe appeared in four games and had a passer rating of 100.9. New England’s offense seemed to get a spark from the former Western Kentucky star, and one former Patriot even admitted that the locker room was split between Zappe and Jones.

One of the reasons the Patriots brought back offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is so O’Brien could work with Jones. Unless Jones completely implodes or suffers and injury over the next few weeks, he is all but certain to be under center in Week 1.