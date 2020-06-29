Bill Belichick reached out to Norv Turner before Patriots signed Cam Newton

Bill Belichick is not one to sign a player without doing extensive research, and it sounds Norv Turner is one of the people Cam Newton should thank after the former NFL MVP inked a contract with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Belichick and his offensive assistants made several calls around the league about Newton, and one of them was from Belichick to former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner. Turner told Breer on Sunday that he spoke with Belichick earlier in the offseason and gave Newton a strong vote of confidence.

“My whole deal is, when Cam was healthy, and we were there with him [in 2018], we were 6–2,” Turner said. “Just look at the tape — played his a– off. His issue was more health than anything else, and from what I understand, I don’t think these are health issues that he can’t overcome. He’s had the time off now. I think he’ll be great.”

Turner was the offensive coordinator with the Panthers in 2018, when Newton appeared in 14 games but battled a shoulder injury late in the season. Turner was then moved to the role of special assistant last season after the Panthers fired Ron Rivera, but he has plenty of experience working with Newton.

“I think it’ll be really good for Cam,” Turner added. “And I think it’ll be good for the Patriots.”

Newton’s contract is for one year at the league minimum, with incentives that could bring it up to $7.5 million. While one NFL star is disgusted by the deal, it could work out for both sides. The Patriots had barely any salary cap space, but they clearly do not feel Jarrett Stidham is ready to replace Brady. Newton now has a clear path to a starting job with one of the best franchises in the NFL and arguably the greatest coach of all time. The 31-year-old is gambling on himself, and Turner seems to think it is a smart bet.