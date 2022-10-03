Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his outfit

Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.

Bill Belichick is joining more than 200 players and coaches in celebrating their heritage by wearing the Croatian flag on his chest. 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/e8d4GGkxGa — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

What’s the story with the flags? The NFL is celebrating the league’s international diversity by having players and coaches wear the flags of countries to honor their family heritage. Belichick’s family is from Croatia.

Fly your flag! Over the next two weeks, more than 200 players will proudly wear helmet decals of the country or territory's flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage. 🌎🌍🌏 Details: https://t.co/QICX7WyaAD pic.twitter.com/5l3kHmaYGK — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2022

Players were wearing flags on the backs of their helmets. You can see the full list of 200 participants here.