Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his outfit

October 2, 2022
by Larry Brown
Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.

What’s the story with the flags? The NFL is celebrating the league’s international diversity by having players and coaches wear the flags of countries to honor their family heritage. Belichick’s family is from Croatia.

Players were wearing flags on the backs of their helmets. You can see the full list of 200 participants here.

