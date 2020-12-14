Bills’ Jordan Poyer takes shot at JuJu Smith-Schuster after win

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to point to anything that may have hurt their chances on Sunday night, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s TikTok account may be a place to start.

Prior to Sunday’s big game between the Bills and Steelers in Buffalo, Smith-Schuster posted a video on his TikTok account that showed him dancing on the Bills’ logo midfield.

The video might have been fun for JuJu to make and it may have earned him some social media points, but it hurt his team’s chances.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said after the game that seeing Steelers players dance on their logo pregame fired them up.

Jordan Poyer said seeing players dancing on their logo pregame "turned us up a little bit" — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 14, 2020

That’s an allusion to Smith-Schuster. The Steelers receiver had six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown, but his team lost 26-15 and has now dropped two in a row.

Buffalo meanwhile is now 10-3 and has a two-game lead in the AFC East over Miami. We fully expect Mike Tomlin to refer to Smith-Schuster’s video as a “foolish decision.”

