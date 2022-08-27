Bills preparing to move on from Matt Araiza?

The Buffalo Bills have faced criticism for their handling of the situation surrounding punter Matt Araiza, and a new report suggests the team may be getting ready to part ways with the rookie.

Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a minor while at San Diego State, and the Bills held him out of Friday’s preseason game as a result. On Saturday, Tim Graham of The Athletic reported that the Bills are quietly reaching out to agents of free agent punters about setting up tryouts.

In speaking with agents who represent many NFL punters, I'm told the Bills are compiling a list of candidates to bring in for tryouts. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) August 27, 2022

If the Bills are looking into punters, it certainly suggests that they are either moving on from Araiza or are expecting to be without him. The rookie only won the punting job at the start of the week, as the team decided to release Matt Haack in favor of the sixth-round selection. Reports have indicated that the Bills were aware of the allegations against Araiza at the time they opted to give him the job.

The Bills do not have any other punters on the roster, and had to resort to a very unorthodox option during Friday’s preseason game. That obviously would not be tenable in the regular season.