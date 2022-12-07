DA reaches decision in Matt Araiza sexual assault case

Matt Araiza was cut by the Buffalo Bills over the summer after he was accused of sexual assault, but the punter will not face criminal charges over the allegations.

The San Diego District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that no criminal charges will be filed against Araiza or the other two members of the 2021 San Diego State football team who were named in a civil lawsuit.

“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction,” the DA’s office said. “Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates were named in a lawsuit that was filed on Aug. 25. In the suit, a woman claimed the three men gang-raped her at an off-campus party in October 2021. She was 17 at the time. The allegations against Araiza and the other two former SDSU players were extremely graphic and troubling.

Araiza, who won the Ray Guy Award last year as the best punter in college football, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round. The team is said to have known about the allegations for weeks before they cut him.