Bills bolster defense by signing former first-round pick

June 5, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
The Buffalo Bills have made a nice addition to their defensive front with training camp quickly approaching.

The Bills on Monday agreed to a one-year deal with veteran pass-rusher Leonard Floyd, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Floyd spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He had 29 sacks across those three years, including 9 last season.

A former Georgia star, Floyd was drafted No. 9 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2016. He averaged 4.6 sacks per season during his four years with the Bears before becoming much more of a nuisance for opposing quarterbacks in L.A.

Bills edge rusher Von Miller, who is expected to be fully recovered from a torn ACL in time for Week 1, played with Floyd on the Rams in 2021. Buffalo should have plenty of depth if everyone begins the season healthy.

