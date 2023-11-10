 Skip to main content
Bills held team meeting amid mediocre start to season

November 9, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The Buffalo Bills are not where they want to be at this point in the season. The team’s recent struggles led to a players-only meeting Thursday to get themselves back on track.

The Bills are 5-4 entering Week 10 and have gone 2-3 over their last 5 games. The team has yet to win consecutive contests since their 3-1 start to the 2023 season.

Journeyman running back Latavius Murray revealed that he called the players-only meeting on Thursday morning to address some of the Bills’ on-field issues. The meeting centered on “finding solutions and accountability,” Murray told reporters, via Spectrum News 1’s Andy Young. Offensive players were the only attendees of the meeting.

Murray is just in his first year with the Bills. But the 11-year veteran believes he is already a respected voice in the locker room. From his perspective, the meeting appeared to be well-received by the rest of the players.

“I don’t want to just be a guy talking. I want to win,” Murray said following the meeting.

Wide receiver Trent Sherfield was asked about the meeting as well. The 6-year pro assured reporters that the meeting was not out of panic, but rather a team-wide understanding of the talent within the Bills roster.

Linebacker Von Miller, who was not present at the meeting, was fully on-board with the gathering. He echoed Murray’s sentiment on needing accountability to turn things around in Buffalo.

The Bills face the Broncos Monday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo BillsLatavius Murray
