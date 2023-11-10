Bills held team meeting amid mediocre start to season

The Buffalo Bills are not where they want to be at this point in the season. The team’s recent struggles led to a players-only meeting Thursday to get themselves back on track.

The Bills are 5-4 entering Week 10 and have gone 2-3 over their last 5 games. The team has yet to win consecutive contests since their 3-1 start to the 2023 season.

Journeyman running back Latavius Murray revealed that he called the players-only meeting on Thursday morning to address some of the Bills’ on-field issues. The meeting centered on “finding solutions and accountability,” Murray told reporters, via Spectrum News 1’s Andy Young. Offensive players were the only attendees of the meeting.

Murray is just in his first year with the Bills. But the 11-year veteran believes he is already a respected voice in the locker room. From his perspective, the meeting appeared to be well-received by the rest of the players.

“I don’t want to just be a guy talking. I want to win,” Murray said following the meeting.

Latavius Murray called a players only meeting among the #Bills offense today. It was about growth.

He thinks it was well received. "I don't want to just be a guy talking. I want to win." — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 9, 2023

"Something I initiated… talked about some things and see how us, as an offense, can make a difference." -Latavius Murray on the #Bills 'players only' meeting with THE OFFENSE.#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus https://t.co/gfWMQBOVya pic.twitter.com/Ki9dyk44cP — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 9, 2023

Wide receiver Trent Sherfield was asked about the meeting as well. The 6-year pro assured reporters that the meeting was not out of panic, but rather a team-wide understanding of the talent within the Bills roster.

Trent Sherfield explaining the atmosphere in the locker room that led to today's players only offensive meeting: "It's not because the building was burning down… it's because we know the talent we have in that room."#Bills pic.twitter.com/Ng0q9wZdJZ — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 9, 2023

Linebacker Von Miller, who was not present at the meeting, was fully on-board with the gathering. He echoed Murray’s sentiment on needing accountability to turn things around in Buffalo.

The Bills face the Broncos Monday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.