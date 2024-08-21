 Skip to main content
Sean Payton names starting quarterback for Broncos

August 21, 2024
by Grey Papke
Sean Payton wearing a headset

Aug 11, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton officially named his starting quarterback for Week 1 on Wednesday, and the choice is not a surprise.

Payton confirmed that rookie Bo Nix will get the starting nod to open the regular season. Nix beat out Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson to win the job.

Payton said Nix, the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft, has been “outstanding” in training camp and praised him for his consistency.

Nix has appeared to have the inside track on the job for the entirety of camp. The signs were there early, when Payton praised him for progressing quickly and picking up the playbook with impressive speed. It also helps that Stidham and Wilson did not exactly make for inspiring competition, but Nix undoubtedly performed well enough to earn the job as opposed to landing it by default.

The decision means at least three first-round rookies will be starting in Week 1, with Nix joining Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels in that category.

