Brandon Aiyuk had to be separated from Rams players after game

The San Francisco 49ers completely collapsed against the Los Angeles Rams in a 27-24 loss at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday. Brandon Aiyuk wasn’t too thrilled about the way things went down.

Aiyuk had to be separated from Rams players after the Niners’ attempt to score on the final play came up short. Aiyuk shoved a Rams player, and then another Rams player shoved the Niners wide receiver. Aiyuk had to be separated from other players on the sideline.

Things got heated at the end of the 49ers-Rams game pic.twitter.com/TBI8ESyG4W — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2024

The Nienrs were up 21-7 in the third quarter and appeared to be in complete control of the game. But the Rams took advantage of a missed 49ers field goal and scored three straight times to end the game with a win. The loss was no doubt shocking for San Francisco, which is now 1-2.

Aiyuk had 5 catches for 48 yards in the loss.