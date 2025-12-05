Brandon Aubrey lays out Lions player with an incredible hit on ‘TNF’

Brandon Aubrey apparently has other talents besides being an elite kicker.

The Dallas Cowboys placekicker Aubrey went viral during his team’s ‘Thursday Night Football” game against the Detroit Lions for his staggering hit off a kickoff. During the first quarter at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., Aubrey made a 57-yard field goal and then booted one away on the ensuing kickoff to the Lions.

Detroit returner Tom Kennedy got a bit of daylight down the sideline to run … until Aubrey completely stopped him in his tracks. Aubrey lowered his shoulder and absolutely laid Kennedy out for an incredible tackle.

Here is the video.

What can’t Brandon Aubrey do? pic.twitter.com/z8BkFSqneb — Thursday Sports (@thursdaysports) December 5, 2025

Take a look at another angle.

Brandon Aubrey's last 2 plays:



1. 57-yard field goal

2. HIT STICKpic.twitter.com/bPpL9y3P6f — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 5, 2025

The two-time All-Pro Aubrey is already regarded as the single best kicker in the NFL today thanks to his rare blend of elite range and elite accuracy. In fact, Aubrey even singlehandedly won the Cowboys a game earlier this season with a staggering perfomance.

But now we know that in addition to Aubrey’s kicking prowess, he can absolutely lay the boom when necessary as well.