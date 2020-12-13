Brandon McManus sends funny tweet after missing extra points

Brandon McManus has been one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL this season, but the Denver Broncos veteran did not have his best day on Sunday. McManus was one of the first people to point that out, and he did so in hilarious fashion.

McManus didn’t attempt a field goal in Denver’s 32-27 win over the Carolina Panthers, but he missed two extra points. He was fortunate that the Broncos held on to win, because those two points could have been very costly in what ended up as a one-possession game. McManus acknowledged that with a great tweet just minutes after the final whistle blew.

Brandon McManus sucked today — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) December 13, 2020

McManus has converted a career-best 91.7 percent of his field goals this season. He had missed just one extra point coming into Sunday’s game, so going 2-for-4 on PATs was uncharacteristic for him.

We know McManus can be outspoken, which we saw when he bashed the NFL over some of its original coronavirus contingency plans. It’s nice to see he can also criticize himself. That tends to go a long way with a player’s teammates.