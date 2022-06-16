Former NFL player says he was hit by airport bus

Retired NFL linebacker Brandon Spikes was hit by an airport bus on Wednesday.

Spikes announced the incident himself via Twitter. He posted a photo of himself laid out on a stretcher with what appeared to be a neck brace. He asked his followers for their prayers.

“Just got hit by a freaking airport bus y’all pray for ya boi,” Spikes wrote.

Just got hit by a freaking airport bus y’all pray for ya boi 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/rvhzycb4ST — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) June 15, 2022

While the name of the airport where Spikes was hit is currently unknown, Spikes posted a photo on Twitter earlier in the day that showed him on what could be a private jet.

One of Spikes’ followers asked where the 34-year-old was headed, and Spikes responded with “work flow.”

Work flow 💼 — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) June 15, 2022

Spikes played in the NFL for six seasons, including four with the New England Patriots and the final two with the Buffalo Bills. In 78 career games, Spikes had 349 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and seven quarterback hits. One of Spikes’ better seasons came in 2012, where he had career-highs in total tackles (92) and quarterback hits (five).

At Florida, Spikes won national championships in 2006 and 2008. He led the SEC with 81 solo tackles in 2007 and was drafted by the Patriots with the 62nd overall pick in 2010.