Brian Daboll has interesting quote about Daniel Jones’ future

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll offered up an interesting take on how the team sees Daniel Jones, even after the quarterback signed a new mega-deal.

Daboll told NFL Network’s Judy Battista that while he was pleased with Jones’ performance in his system, more will be expected from the quarterback going forward.

“It’s his second year in the system,” Daboll said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “I don’t think he’s had continuity since he’s been there. We all can do a better job. I think that he really adapted to the things that we were asking him to do. We tried to implement a lot of the things that he likes to do. That’s just another step going into the offseason of adding some more pieces. More players around him. And also him growing into the quarterback that we think he can be.”

In other words, the Giants are paying Jones for what he can be, not what he is. That is a bit of a risk given how much the team is committed to paying him, but that is ultimately where he is in his development cycle.

Jones did show plenty of good things in 2022. He threw for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns and added another 708 yards and 7 touchdowns rushing. The Giants clearly want another step from him, if only to live up to that contract.