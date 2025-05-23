Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Brittany Mahomes stuns in dress at poolside party

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Brittany Mahomes in a red dress
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, poses for a photo before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes looked stunning in a dress she wore at a poolside party in Las Vegas, Nev., recently.

Patrick Mahomes’ “15 and the Mahomies Foundation” held a Pairing Party as part of its Vegas Golf Classic last week. The event was held at LIQUID Pool Lounge, and Brittany shared a few photos on Instagram of her at the party. One particular photo caught everyone’s eye.

The fans had some great lines after seeing that photo.

Johnny Manziel, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jamaal Charles, Von Miller, Mitchell Schwartz, Matt Leinart and A.Q. Shipley were among those who attended the event. Mahomes’ foundation shared photos on Instagram from the party.

Brittany, 29, has been together with Patrick since high school. The two got married in March 2022 and have three children together. Their youngest child was just born in January.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!