Broncos add another former Sean Payton player

On Friday, the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton announced the addition of wide receiver Marquez Callaway. He was the second former New Orleans Saints offensive player to be signed in as many days, joining running back Tony Jones Jr.

The 24-year-old Callaway went undrafted out of Tennessee in 2020 before being signed by Payton’s Saints. He quickly blossomed under his new head coach and put up nearly 700 yards to go along with six touchdowns in 2021. However, without Payton in charge last season, Callaway came crashing back down to earth with a career-low 158 yards.

In 42 career games (17 starts), the 6-foot-2, 204-pound Callaway has hauled in 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns.

Now Callaway looks to revitalize his career under the coach who had previously gotten the most out of him. He joins a wide receivers corps that also includes Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick.

Callaway provides Payton with both experience and versatility. He’s also familiar with Payton’s offensive scheme and should hit the ground running in Denver.

With the addition of Callaway, the Broncos have now signed five former Saints who played under Payton during his time in New Orleans.