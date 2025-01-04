Broncos star has $2 million bonus riding on Week 18 game vs. Chiefs

Courtland Sutton has exactly two million reasons to have a big game in the Denver Broncos’ regular season finale.

On Sunday, the Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs for a Week 18 clash at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. Sutton’s massive contract bonus riding on the game has become a trending topic among fans ahead of the contest.

Sutton reportedly restructured his contract in the offseason to add escalating bonuses tied to him hitting statistical milestones throughout the year. He needs just 82 more receiving yards against the Chiefs to trigger a $2 million incentive.

Courtland Sutton restructured his contract in the summer, with incentives that triggered escalator bonuses. With 82 receiving yards Sunday, the @Broncos receiver earns an extra $500,000 bonus. In 2021, Emmanuel Sanders needed 8 catches to get $500,000.

Sean Payton got him 9. pic.twitter.com/bpRczQ4o5D — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 4, 2025

One thing working in Sutton’s favor is that the 15-1 Chiefs intend to sit most of their starters for Sunday’s game. With the AFC’s No. 1 seed locked up, Kansas City has no reason to risk any of its key players getting injured in Week 18.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton also has a history of looking out for his players when it comes to their contract incentives.

During the 2020 season, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders needed eight catches during the team’s season finale against the Carolina Panthers to earn a $500,000 bonus. Payton, then the Saints’ head coach, helped Sanders get a team-high nine catches in what was a 33-7 blowout victory for New Orleans. After getting his eighth catch of the game, Sanders celebrated in style.

The Broncos’ top priority on Sunday is to get a win, which would clinch their first playoff appearance since Denver won the Super Bowl in 2015. But if the Broncos are able to build a huge lead against the Chiefs’ B-team, Payton probably won’t be opposed to helping Sutton get a few extra targets.