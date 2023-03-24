Broncos sign ex-Sean Payton Saints player

Sean Payton is keeping things familiar as he prepares for his first season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have signed running back Tony Jones Jr, according to a report Thursday by Adam Schefter of ESPN. The move reunites Jones with Payton, whom he played for on the New Orleans Saints from 2020-21.

Jones, 25, was used sparingly by Payton and the Saints, getting 57 total rush attempts for just 155 yards over his two full seasons with them. But it was a crowded depth chart at the time, and Jones may get a better chance to produce in Denver with Javonte Williams still recovering from injury.

The Broncos already signed a notable free agent running back last week. The addition of Jones now gives them one who already knows Payton’s offensive schemes as well.