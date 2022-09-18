Broncos fans have incredible response to delay of game issues

The Denver Broncos have been horribly disorganized on offense for the first two starts of the season, and their fans are quite fed up with the situation.

Denver’s offense has had problems with personnel and clock management through two games, and the situation actually got worse in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. The boos started after a poor goal line sequence just before halftime, but things arguably got worse in the fourth quarter. In the third, the Broncos managed to turn a 3rd-and-short from the Houston 35 into a punting situation.

Please watch this entire sequence. Nate Hackett has officially lost it. Denver went from 3rd and inches, a TE rush attempt, a long FG attempt, and then a punt. Lord pic.twitter.com/3Eugrn7sHG — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 18, 2022

Denver had issues getting personnel on the field all day and took multiple delay of game penalties as a result. The Broncos actually ran out of timeouts with over 7:30 left in the fourth quarter, as they had to use them to prevent even more flags.

Things were so bad that the crowd began audibly counting down the play clock to try to help the offense.

Broncos fans are helpfully/mockingly shouting out the play clock on every play as Denver struggles to manage the clock. pic.twitter.com/53p339HGME — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 18, 2022

The counting was so loud that it was audible on the television broadcast of the game.

Before the snap, #Broncos fans chanted the play-clock for the offense, then Russell Wilson trips over and gets himself sacked on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/yZzWjaEEl1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2022

This is downright embarrassing for coach Nathaniel Hackett and the offense. The first-year head coach already backed off a controversial call he made in Week 1, which was also a sloppily-played contest. Now, two games into his tenure, fans are already questioning his ability to manage the basics of an offense. He will have some explaining to do for the repeated issues.