Report: Broncos players unhappy with 1 move by interim coach

The Denver Broncos’ decision to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett does not appear to have fixed up lingering morale issues in the locker room, as some players are said to be unhappy with one decision made by interim replacement Jerry Rosburg.

The Broncos chose to hold a padded practice this week, a move that some players did not appreciate, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. While the Broncos had one more padded practice allowed this year under the terms of the CBA, they do not all have to be used.

Padded practices are more physically demanding, which can be an issue for players who are just trying to get to the end of the season with their health intact. The Broncos have two games remaining, both of them essentially meaningless, against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos have looked like a mess all season, and things hit a new low just before Hackett was fired. One can certainly argue that the Broncos have not exactly earned the right to complain about physical practices, but it is also easy to see why practicing in pads at this point would go over poorly with some in the locker room.