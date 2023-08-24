 Skip to main content
Browns reverse course on Kellen Mond move

August 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kellen Mond smiles

Mar 5, 2021; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond attends the House of Athlete Scouting Combine for athletes preparing to enter the 2021 NFL draft at Inter Miami Stadium Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns reversed course with Kellen Mond.

Early on Thursday, the Browns had announced that they were waiving Mond, who would have been their fourth quarterback on the roster.

But then something interesting happened.

The Browns later traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals. With Dobbs out of the picture, the Browns decided to pull back Mond from waivers and keep him.

Cleveland’s depth chart at quarterback now appears to be: Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Mond. Previously, Dobbs and Thompson-Robinson would have been competing for the backup job. Now, it will apparently go to the former UCLA QB.

Mond was a third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He was waived by Minnesota a year ago and claimed by Cleveland. The 24-year-old Texas A&M product has only appeared in one NFL game.

