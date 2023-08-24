Browns reverse course on Kellen Mond move

The Cleveland Browns reversed course with Kellen Mond.

Early on Thursday, the Browns had announced that they were waiving Mond, who would have been their fourth quarterback on the roster.

We have waived QB Kellen Mond and DE Charles Wiley. 📰» https://t.co/zFxnhrcvJP pic.twitter.com/nsTDllgWDr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 24, 2023

But then something interesting happened.

The Browns later traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals. With Dobbs out of the picture, the Browns decided to pull back Mond from waivers and keep him.

Cleveland’s depth chart at quarterback now appears to be: Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Mond. Previously, Dobbs and Thompson-Robinson would have been competing for the backup job. Now, it will apparently go to the former UCLA QB.

Mond was a third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He was waived by Minnesota a year ago and claimed by Cleveland. The 24-year-old Texas A&M product has only appeared in one NFL game.