Key Buccaneers offensive lineman suffers concerning knee injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have suffered the first significant injury of NFL training camp.

Various reports indicated that Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen suffered a significant-looking knee injury during Thursday’s practice. The injury was painful enough that Jensen was observed slamming his helmet in frustration, which is often seen as a bad sign.

“Hopefully it just looked worse than it is.” – from a #Bucs official who saw C Ryan Jensen go down and get carted off. The worrisome aspect is Jensen is considered one of the tougher guys around, so the fact he slammed his helmet the way he did could be concerning. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 28, 2022

At his press conference, head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Jensen suffered a knee injury, but the team was not yet sure how severe it was.

Todd Bowles says Ryan Jensen has a knee injury but they don’t know the severity yet. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 28, 2022

Jensen, a Pro Bowler last season, has been an iron man for the Buccaneers, and has started every regular season game for five years running. He was set to be a free agent this past offseason, but the Buccaneers retained him, in part because Tom Brady’s return announcement was timed in part to ensure that Jensen was aware of it. That signifies how important Jensen is to the team.