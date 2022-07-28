 Skip to main content
Key Buccaneers offensive lineman suffers concerning knee injury

July 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (66) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have suffered the first significant injury of NFL training camp.

Various reports indicated that Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen suffered a significant-looking knee injury during Thursday’s practice. The injury was painful enough that Jensen was observed slamming his helmet in frustration, which is often seen as a bad sign.

At his press conference, head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Jensen suffered a knee injury, but the team was not yet sure how severe it was.

Jensen, a Pro Bowler last season, has been an iron man for the Buccaneers, and has started every regular season game for five years running. He was set to be a free agent this past offseason, but the Buccaneers retained him, in part because Tom Brady’s return announcement was timed in part to ensure that Jensen was aware of it. That signifies how important Jensen is to the team.

