Buccaneers’ sideline predicted Ronald Jones’ huge touchdown run

Ronald Jones’ 98-yard touchdown run is set to go down as the day’s biggest play. It was a play that the Carolina Panthers’ defense didn’t see coming — but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ sideline sure did.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians revealed after the game that both he and backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert knew Jones was about to do something big as soon as they saw Carolina’s defense lining up for the play.

“Blaine and I looked at each other and Blaine said ‘he’s gonna take it to the house,'” Arians recounted. “I said, ‘good chance on this play.’ And he did.”

Gabbert and Arians proved prescient. Jones burst through a hole in the middle of the defense and then outran Carolina’s chasing secondary for the 98-yard score.

For all the chatter about how Arians is handling his players this year, it’s a reminder that he’s one of the most highly thought of offensive minds in the NFL. That’s true even on a play like that which looks fairly simple.