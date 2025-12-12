Buccaneers use 347-pound Vita Vea in a crazy role during ‘TNF’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in their bag during Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tampa Bay met Atlanta for this week’s edition of “Thursday Night Football” at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. During the first quarter, the Buccaneers had a 2nd-and-goal play from well inside the one-yard line and decided to get creative.

The Buccaneers called on 347-pound defensive tackle Vita Vea to serve as their fullback for the play. Vea then led the way to the goal line for running back Sean Tucker to punch in the (very) short touchdown.

Here is the overhead angle of the play.

The 30-year-old Vea is a career-long defensive player who has done quite well in that regard as a two-time Pro Bowl selection for the Buccaneers as well as a member of their Super Bowl LV-winning team in the 2020 season. Considering the extremely short-yardage situation as well as the decline of the traditional fullback around the NFL, that might not be a sight that you ever see again.

With 35.0 career sacks to his name, Vea has clearly found his calling in the NFL on the defensive side of the ball. But that was a nice throwback to Vea’s amateur days as he actually used to be a stud in the running game.