Todd Bowles offers an update on the Bucky Irving situation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is said to be dealing with more than just the physical injuries that have sidelined him for several weeks, and head coach Todd Bowles provided an update on the situation on Friday.

Irving has not played since Week 4 because of shoulder and foot injuries, but the Buccaneers have chosen not to place him on injured reserve. On Thursday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested there have been factors unrelated to the injuries that have impacted Irving.

Bowles told reporters on Friday that he expects Irving to return in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals. The coach said Irving got injured for the first time in his career and “didn’t handle it well.”

“He got hurt. He didn’t handle it well because he had been hurt for the first time,” Bowles said. “He had a full practice this week. He’ll definitely be trending up and playing next week. So, we’re just preparing him for the Arizona game, which is what we were getting him ready for, and that’s what he’ll be ready for.”

Video: Todd Bowles says Bucky Irving “didn’t handle it well” dealing with his injuries but is “definitely” trending toward playing next week vs. Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/u0LNzr10WY — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 21, 2025

Bowles did not go into detail, but that meshes with what Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Friday. Stroud said Irving needed “extra support” after he sustained his injuries.

Bucky Irving needed some extra support after becoming injured and being away from his team for the first time in his career, according to people close to the situation.

Mike Florio: Bucky Irving "isn't going to be back anytime soon" https://t.co/Occ9uEmHee — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 21, 2025

It is unclear what exactly Irving has been dealing with, but Florio made it seem like the 23-year-old may not return at all in 2025. Bowles said Irving will be back next week.

Irving was expected to have a big season after he rushed for 1,122 yards and 8 touchdowns as a rookie last year. The former fourth-round pick has returned to practice on a limited basis, but he has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rachaad White and Sean Tucker have split most of the backfield work for the Bucs in Irving’s absence. Tucker exploded for 140 total yards from scrimmage and 3 touchdowns in last week’s win over the Buffalo Bills.