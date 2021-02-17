Bucs LB Devin White says Chiefs hurt by being ‘cocky’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs at the line of scrimmage, which is a big reason why they won the Super Bowl 31-9. Bucs linebacker Devin White was all over the field and led his defense with 12 tackles and one pass defensed. His defense was able to dominate Kansas City’s line in large part because KC didn’t make enough adjustments to help their protection as they dealt with injuries.

White thinks the Chiefs’ cockiness had a role in that decision.

White was a guest on FS1’s “Undisputed” and talked about his defense beating the Chiefs’ offensive line.

#Bucs @DevinWhite__40 is easily one of the best interviews in the NFL. On the #Chiefs not changing the protection all game: We knew going in they were a cocky team. They shouldn't even talk about not having their tackles when they didn't even help them.pic.twitter.com/6GWAZwrfGQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 16, 2021

“We knew that they were going to be a cocky team, which they have every right to be. They had the No. 1 offense in the entire National Football League. But we knew they couldn’t block us. We knew that our front four was going to dominate them. They did us a favor. They played right into our hands,” White said.

White also said that Kansas City shouldn’t complain about now having their tackles. He says if they felt disadvantaged, they should have helped out their tackles, which they didn’t. The result was they paid the price.

White has never been shy about sharing his opinion, as we saw during NFL Draft time. His assessment of how the Chiefs handled their offensive line in the Super Bowl is correct, and a big reason why Tampa Bay was able to dominate.

The Bucs really knocked it out of the park when picking White No. 5 overall in 2019. He’s fantastic.