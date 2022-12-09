 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 8, 2022

Bucs fans not happy with Byron Leftwich over press conference answers

December 8, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Byron Leftwich smiling

Jul 26, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich smile as he looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were not happy with Byron Leftwich after hearing what the offensive coordinator had to say on Thursday.

The Bucs are 6-6 and have barely squeezed out two of their last four wins. They needed late comebacks to beat the Rams in Week 9 and the Saints in Week 13. The Bucs’ offense has not scored more than 22 points in a game since Week 4.

Leftwich faced questions from reporters on Thursday about the offense. He stuck to saying that the team is winning games and therefore doing well enough.

He was asked about whether the team should try the hurry-up offense more since it served them well at the end of their win over the Saints. Leftwich just continued to say all the Bucs wanted to do was score more points than their opponents.

Bucs fans want to see an offense that has a pulse and does something other than punt for the first 55 minutes of a game. To them, those seemed like insulting non-answers from Leftwich.

It’s possible that the Bucs OC does not want to divulge any strategy changes ahead of their Week 14 game against the 49ers. It’s also possible that his hands are somewhat tied by a conservative gameplan from the head coach, and he doesn’t want to say so.

Article Tags

Byron LeftwichTampa Bay Buccaneers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus