Bucs fans not happy with Byron Leftwich over press conference answers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were not happy with Byron Leftwich after hearing what the offensive coordinator had to say on Thursday.

The Bucs are 6-6 and have barely squeezed out two of their last four wins. They needed late comebacks to beat the Rams in Week 9 and the Saints in Week 13. The Bucs’ offense has not scored more than 22 points in a game since Week 4.

Leftwich faced questions from reporters on Thursday about the offense. He stuck to saying that the team is winning games and therefore doing well enough.

“Obviously we are doing something well enough to win football games.” — Bucs OC Byron Leftwich. — JoeBucsFan (@JoeBucsFan) December 8, 2022

He was asked about whether the team should try the hurry-up offense more since it served them well at the end of their win over the Saints. Leftwich just continued to say all the Bucs wanted to do was score more points than their opponents.

Byron Leftwich giving us football insights today: pic.twitter.com/yu3Dn3hzw1 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 8, 2022

Bucs fans want to see an offense that has a pulse and does something other than punt for the first 55 minutes of a game. To them, those seemed like insulting non-answers from Leftwich.

It’s possible that the Bucs OC does not want to divulge any strategy changes ahead of their Week 14 game against the 49ers. It’s also possible that his hands are somewhat tied by a conservative gameplan from the head coach, and he doesn’t want to say so.